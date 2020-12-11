Gladbach Sporting Director hopes for historic Liverpool draw in last 16

Gladbach Sporting Director, Max Eberl, has spoken of his hopes for Liverpool to draw the Bundesliga side in the last 16 to continue a ‘special’ season of European football, as reported by Inside Futbol (via the Echo).

Die Fohlen have had a challenging Champions League campaign so far, cementing their place as runners-up to Real Madrid, in a group that also contained Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

“If you are already playing an historic Champions League season, with historic opponents like Inter and Real Madrid, then Liverpool would fit in seamlessly and thus continue to put this season in a special light,” Eberl said.

It’s always flattering to hear of sides that are desperate to face the Premier League champions.

One might imagine that Jurgen Klopp would not turn his nose up either at a potential return to his native Germany, against the 7th-placed Bundesliga club.

Though we’d fancy ourselves against anyone in the next round of the Champions League, of all the sides that have made it through to the last 16, Gladbach would quite probably be high up in the fans’ list in terms of preference.

Considering the history between the two clubs, with frequent meetings in the 70s, it would be a wonderful moment for both to be reunited once more after over 40 years apart.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for you, Max.