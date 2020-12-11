Liverpool waiting on news of potential Jota injury as key stars return to training

Jurgen Klopp announced in his pre-Fulham presser that Diogo Jota has sustained a knock, following the side’s 1-1 draw against Midtjylland on Wednesday.

The forward could potentially face a spell on the sidelines, just as fellow star Alisson Becker returns to training today.

Klopp is here "Kostas, we have to see. Diogo got a knock as well. Oxlade-Chamberlain is in normal training. Nobody else is coming back, I'm afraid." #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 11, 2020

It would seem that Klopp’s gamble to go with a more experienced side than expected for the dead rubber Champions League group game in Denmark was a rather costly one.

It’s not the news Liverpool fans will have been hoping to hear from the former Dortmund man, despite good tidings in the form of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return to “normal training”.

Jota has been in blistering form throughout his maiden season for the Reds, registering five goals in nine Premier League appearances.

Though the manager’s words appear to suggest that the injury – if there even is one – doesn’t look particularly serious, it’s another loss that the club can ill afford.

Given how instrumental the Portuguese has been for us, with his goals helping keep Klopp’s men in contention around the league summit, we’ll have to rely on one of our other forwards to step up with the goods on Sunday.

Fortunately, we’re rather well-stocked when it comes to goalscoring forwards.