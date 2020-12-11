Minamino breaks pressing record as Klopp identifies new position for Taki

Taki Minamino made more attempted pressures on opponents in possession than any player has for Liverpool this season v FC Midtjylland midweek (per FBRef).

The Japanese, playing in more of a midfield role, harried opponents on 37 occasions, more than Liverpool’s next three highest pressers combined.

This shows Minamino’s desire, fitness and effort he’s putting in to fitting into Jurgen Klopp’s tactics – but we still can’t say he put in an exceptional performance…

Our issue with Minamino is that he seems really lightweight, so his pressures don’t really amount to interceptions – and he’s very easily knocked off the ball, despite the fact he has a lovely touch and quick feet.

In fairness, Taki hasn’t had many chances in the year he’s been at the club, and those chances will come less frequently now Diogo Jota has established himself as a regular option in attack.

Perhaps Klopp will continue to field Taki as a roaming, battling midfielder – but we still think he needs more muscle and nastiness when on the ball.