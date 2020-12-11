(Photos) Jurgen Klopp and Alisson Becker make top 3 for FIFA Best Awards

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker have made the top three in the Best Men’s Coach and Goalkeeper awards respectively.

The awards follow the club’s first Premier League title win for 30 years, with the Brazilian shotstopper registering 15 clean sheets.

The Reds played a remarkable season last term, collecting a club record 99 points – just one shy of Manchester City’s 100 point league record; the highest ever achieved in the English top flight.

While Marcelo Bielsa and Hans-Dieter Flick both have reasonable claims to being the world’s best coach, Klopp is arguably the most deserving of the award.

Flick is, of course, a recent Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, having led the Bundesliga side to a quintuple.

Klopp winning the Premier League title however, is more than just about having access to a great team of footballers – it’s a culmination of four years’ hard work.

If it went to our manager’s compatriot, we wouldn’t be surprised, however, the former Dortmund’s achievement should be considered in light of the transformation of the club – it was by no means an easy fix.

If there’s any justice, we’ll see the two Liverpool men rightfully rewarded for their efforts; if not, they’ve bigger fish to fry anyway.