The Liverpool youngster Klopp compared to Philipp Lahm

An article by Caoimhe O’Neill, for The Athletic, has revealed the mystery German player Jurgen Klopp has compared Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson to – Philipp Lahm.

This followed ambiguous comments from the Reds’ manager, who said that Clarkson was “very similar” to the then-unnamed Bayern legend.

“Having trained a lot with the first team in recent months the teenager, now nicknamed ‘Philipp Lahm’, has hugely impressed Klopp and co.,” O’Neill wrote. “They believe Clarkson’s best position – even despite his glowing versatility – is as a defensive midfielder in the No.6 role: the same position which he featured for Liverpool in midweek but one he is not limited to.”

It’s pretty big praise from Klopp, but could you imagine turning up to training with Lahm’s legacy hanging over your head like a permanent dark cloud?

The former Bundesliga star’s name is a massive one to live up to, but it appears that the No.65 is already on the way to earning such comparisons, after setting himself apart from his peers with his technical ability and early tactical development.

Indeed, the 19-year-old started off the previous game in Denmark with a promising outing, before changes in the second-half turned momentum against Liverpool and put the midfielder under greater pressure.

While the Lahm comparisons are in their infancy, we’re hopeful that the youngster continues to make great strides in his development and earn Klopp’s praise.

It’s early doors yet, but one day Clarkson could perhaps set himself apart from the German and build his own legacy with us.