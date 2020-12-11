(Video) Alisson and Firmino with hilarious joke aimed at Divock Origi

Liverpool stars Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino were involved in a game of ‘guess-the-player’, when fellow teammate Divock Origi appeared as a prompt above the goalkeeper’s head.

White teeth sparkling blindingly within Bobby’s mischievous grin, the Brazilian offered three words to his compatriot to help him make the guess: “He’s too lazy”.

After taking a second to think, the Reds’ stopper replied with, “oh, Div!”, before proceeding to burst into a gale of laughter.

We’re sure that the Belgian won’t take it too seriously and will see the funny side of the jibe.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime: