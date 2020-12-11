(Video) Captaincy ‘natural next step’ for Trent, says Caoimhe O’Neill

The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill told Off The Ball that Trent Alexander-Arnold could well become the club’s next captain after Jordan Henderson.

The journalist drew comparisons between the No.66 and Steven Gerrard, the latter receiving the armband during Gerard Houllier’s tenure at the young age of 23.

While we at the EOTK would assume that Jurgen Klopp would be hesitant to hand the captaincy to the Premier League-winning fullback so soon, we would wholeheartedly agree with the expectation that Trent would eventually follow in the footsteps of his idol.

Though we do have the experience available – Virgil van Dijk, for example, who would best fit O’Neill’s Gerrard and Sami Hyypia analogy – it is a move that would make a great amount of sense.

If we’re speaking about a player that could fit that particular mould of leading by example, as the Liverpool legend did, you need not look further than the 22-year-old, whose eye for a pass is perhaps rivalled only by Thiago Alcantara.

The timing is obviously somewhat far off, with Henderson at least giving Liverpool three more of his best years.

But it is something to be very excited about – we could yet have another Scouse captain in the ranks.

You can watch the clip below: