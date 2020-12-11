(Video) Daniel Sturridge on ‘getting the goosies’ playing at Anfield

Daniel Sturridge shared his footballing experiences – with special mentions for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp – on The Beautiful Game Podcast.

The former Red spoke about what it was like to walk through the Anfield tunnel for the club.

“The fans were just different. You play at Anfield – you’re getting the goosies,” Sturridge said. “You’re walking through the tunnel getting the goosies; like the goosebumps and the hairs on your arm are standing up. You see the sign – some of the players are tapping the [This is] Anfield sign – and you’re thinking: [it’s] different over here!”

The Premier League star is perhaps best remembered for his scintillating partnership with Luis Suarez in the 13/14 season, in which the pair racked up 79 goal contributions between them.

We were getting goosebumps ourselves just listening to the striker recount his experience before games at Anfield.

As the fans have recently returned to the ground, Sturridge’s remarks are yet another important reminder of the power of the Reds’ stadium.

We at the EOTK miss watching the 31-year-old regularly give the Anfield crowd a reason to jump out of their seats during his exciting, if sadly somewhat injury-hit, Liverpool career.

It was a pleasure watching the ex-England international when he graced the pitch, and we’d love to see him involved around the club in some capacity in the future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Beautiful Game Podcast: