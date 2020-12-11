(Video) Klopp hints at more to come from ‘really good’ Liverpool starlet

Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Leighton Clarkson in his pre-Fulham presser, suggesting that the Liverpool youngster had more to offer than what we witnessed in the 1-1 Midtjylland stalemate midweek.

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes in the away draw, putting in a solid shift despite faltering slightly in the second-half.

“It was a really good game for a boy of his age group,” Klopp said. “You can’t imagine how much better he is than he showed on the night.”

The first-team hopeful, nicknamed ‘Philipp Lahm’ in training, has been singled out ahead of his peers for his technical ability and vision.

With Klopp claiming that we’ve yet to see anything near the No.65’s best is incredibly interesting to hear from the German, whose praise for the Englishman has been echoed by Liverpool No.2 Pep Lijnders.

Given the depth of positive feeling surrounding the youngster from U23 level to the top of the food chain, we’re rather excited to watch the midfielder’s progress this season, as he looks to take the next big step in his Anfield career.

The pathway is there for Clarkson to follow, with Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher having all recently featured for Liverpool to varying degrees this term.

If Leighton continues to keep his head down in training, his dreams of becoming a permanent fixture within the first-team squad could well come true – and sooner than he realises.

