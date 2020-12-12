Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman holding out on Wijnaldum interest

Ronald Koeman has allegedly affirmed that Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum remains his key target, as reported by Sport Witness, citing Mundo Deportivo (via the Echo).

The Barcelona boss had courted his fellow Dutchman in the Summer, albeit with little success.

“The Dutch coach believes it is necessary to bring in a new midfielder, to increase the intensity, someone who can start movements from his own half and move to the opposition half looking to score a goal,” as was cited by the paper. “Wijnaldum ‘totally fits into that profile’, not only to play in Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 formation, but also to contribute with defensive work.”

“The Netherlands international is the former Everton manager’s ‘favourite’ target as Wijnaldum is the player Koeman ‘likes the most’,” the report continued.

It would appear that the Catalan side have not given up hope in their pursuit of the midfielder.

While we can’t guarantee the authenticity of the Spanish paper’s speculation, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the former Everton manager’s interest in Gini remained.

This is of course particularly concerning given that the No.5 is still yet to agree to a contract extension and is steering awfully close to the period of negotiation with other clubs that a Bosman free transfer inevitably allows.

There has been much confusion over the Dutch international’s contract situation, with some speculating that the combination of the midfielder’s age and contract demands have prevented club and player from forming an agreement.

We’d be extremely gutted to lose the 30-year-old to La Liga, particularly on a free, given how critical a part he has played in this side’s success.

We can only hope that much will change in the coming weeks, though time is quickly running out.