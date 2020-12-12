Duncan Castles explains what he’s heard about Liverpool’s January transfer plans

Liverpool have not yet decided whether bringing in a new central defender in January is necessary.

That’s according to transfer journalist Duncan Castles.

The Manchester United supporter, who in fairness, has toned down his bias in the past year or so, claims that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards will wait on the results leading up to Christmas to determine if a new defender is required…

“My information is that they’re waiting to see what happens for this last month before the January window opens before committing to that strategy that Jurgen Klopp would like of bringing in a quality centre-back to compensate for the loss of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, or whether to brazen it out to the end of the season,” Castles told his Transfer Window Podcast.

“What might be important here, obviously results are important, but what might be very important is the game against Tottenham next midweek.”

If one of Joel Matip or Fabinho gets a muscle injury in the lead-up to January, we’d suggest enforcements would be absolutely essential – but in fairness – the pair have looked strong and formed a great partnership so far…

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez won’t be back until the end of the season, though, and any injury to either of them will lead either Rhys Williams or Nat Philipps to consistent minutes at the back.

We’d personally like Liverpool to buy someone – largely because it enables the world’s best holding midfielder, Fabinho, to return to his favoured position.