Jota out of action for two months, claims Portuguese paper

Diogo Jota is facing a massive two-month layoff period, after sustaining a knock in Denmark midweek, according to Portuguese outlet, Record (via Metro).

The injury to the forward’s knee was suffered during the Reds’ last Champions League group game against Midtjylland, with the group having already been wrapped up prior to the fixture.

The report, coming from the 24-year-old’s native Portugal, means that Jota would miss out potentially on the next 12 Premier League matches – including home and away to Tottenham, and the two home games to rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

While it is highly possible that such claims are completely unfounded, it’s rather disturbing that no one has come forward to dispel the rumour.

It’s expected that Jurgen Klopp will offer an update on the current status of the £41m star after the club’s meeting with Scott Parker’s Fulham tomorrow, and we can only hope that the scans haven’t found anything too worrying.

The good news is that the former Wolves man would be available for selection just before we return to Champions League action, but there’s quite a few important league fixtures that Klopp would have to make do with until then.

That’s, of course, if the speculation is accurate.