Jota to miss Fulham clash with LFC waiting on news of knee injury severity

Paul Joyce announced in a tweet that Liverpool star Diogo Jota is set to miss out on Liverpool’s upcoming fixture at Fulham, with the club waiting to hear back on news of the forward’s knee injury.

The former Wolves man was initially thought to have sustained only a ‘knock’ from the Champions League game in Midtjylland midweek, but it appears that the problem may be more serious than was initially realised.

Diogo Jota has a knee injury. He is set to miss the Fulham game. Liverpool are waiting for the problem sustained against Midtjylland to settle down before finding out how serious it is. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 12, 2020

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant first season with the Reds, notching five Premier League goals in nine appearances.

An injury layoff for the Portuguese would no doubt be a big blow to Liverpool, as the club face a difficult run of festive fixtures without their second-highest top scorer in the league.

It will no doubt enrage fans to also know that the injury came after our last, dead rubber, Champions League group game in Denmark, which was also responsible for the injury sustained by Kostas Tsimikas.

While we’ll still have our usual front three available – which is by no means a bad situation to be in – the potential loss of the Portuguese international is so frustrating when Liverpool appeared to be turning the corner on their injury crisis.

Of course, there’s still the possibility that the injury may not be as serious as feared.