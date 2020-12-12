Liverpool are ‘anxious’ Jota’s injury could be serious

Dominic King announced that Liverpool are anxious about Diogo Jota’s knee injury, with the club yet to ascertain how serious a layoff period the forward could face.

The Portuguese and fellow Red, Kostas Tsimikas, are the latest to join the side’s injury list, following the 1-1 Champions League stalemate in Denmark.

Anxiety for Liverpool with Diogo Jota. He’s out of tomorrow’s game at Fulham with a knee injury. Not yet known how long he won’t be available as club continue to do tests 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 12, 2020

It’s really the last thing we wanted to hear, after having received news of the return of Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to training last night.

With a knee injury taking anything from a couple of weeks to a few months to heal, Jurgen Klopp could be without his £41m star for a potentially lengthy period of time.

We’re hopeful that the tests the club are conducting will come back with some positive news for the fans, but we know for now, as an absolute minimum, that the forward will miss the upcoming clash at Craven Cottage.

With Liverpool facing a string of organised sides in their next few Premier League fixtures – Fulham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and West Brom – any length of absence would be rather untimely at this current moment.

We’ll be keeping an eye on any updates, and hoping for a quick recovery from our No.20.