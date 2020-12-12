Liverpool target Ozan Kabak available in potentially cut-price deal

Schalke have allegedly lowered their asking price for Reds target Ozan Kabak to £13.77m, due to the club’s financial concerns amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Tuttosport (via Football Fancast).

Speculation has been rife, with journalist Christian Falk previously claiming that Liverpool had their eyes on a potential move for the Bundesliga defender.

If there is a shred of truth to be found in the reports, Liverpool would surely be remiss not to take advantage?

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, Jurgen Klopp has had to make do with a makeshift defence.

Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Fabinho, and Joel Matip have all deputised in the heart of Liverpool’s backline, with the latter pair proving particularly effective replacements.

Klopp is not one to be forced into a panic buy – no matter how cheap – with the German often reminding journalists that to bring in someone to fill in a temporary absence eventually creates another problem when the injured players return.

While we at the EOTK are inclined to agree with such logic, the fact remains that Liverpool arguably still haven’t replaced former Red Dejan Lovren.

Kabak could be a great place to start, especially if we can get him on the cheap – what do we have to lose?