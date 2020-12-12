‘Out for a while…’ ‘Klopp got it wrong’: Many angry Liverpool fans hit Twitter after Jota injury news

Paul Joyce has tweeted that Diogo Jota is out of the Fulham game on Sunday – thanks to an injury he picked up midweek in the meaningless Champions League game.

It was a fear we all had when Jurgen Klopp named a number of senior players in his side to face FC Midtjylland – and sadly – it’s come true.

We have to wait on the results of the scan – but our first impression – based on the tone of Joyce’s tweet – is that it’s not a minor.

Fans jumped on the tweet and condemned the boss for his decision, and in fairness, not many suggested Klopp did the right thing by playing many of his best players.

We think it’s a tricky one. If Klopp had played an entire U23 side, they would have got battered and many of them would have received a confidence knock it would be difficult to come back from. As manager, Klopp has a duty of care for those youngsters and wanted to give them a proper opportunity rather than simply serving them up as sacrificial lambs.

Still, an injury to Jota is a big deal. Let’s just hope he’s back sooner rather than later.

Injured whilst playing in a pointless game. Brill. Klopp can't moan about fixtures and injuries now. — ReeceN6* (@LiV_erPool1) December 12, 2020

I love Klopp and would never usually question him, but he’s contradicted himself a little here, and IF the injury is serious and Jota is out for weeks/months.. it’s on him.

The game was meaningless, we didn’t need to play any of the first team. He can’t blame fixtures for this — Adam (@AdamLFC87) December 12, 2020

Paul, all you bring me is misery. — P (@Peatcheo) December 12, 2020

Not often I criticise Klopp but he got it wrong Wednesday, absolutely pointless playing so many first teamers 😩😡 — Mickey Baker (@Bakes_1981) December 12, 2020

That's the way these injuries are always first reported. He's out for a while. — NS. 🇷🇸 (@trendisdestiny) December 12, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous he played 87 minutes — Matt. (@m_w890) December 12, 2020

This was a meaningless game btw — Paul The Madman (@Wavywasteman) December 12, 2020

Klopp knows what he’s doing but he cannot moan — Legend Eski ( Matt ) (@LegendEskimoBoy) December 12, 2020