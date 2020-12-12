‘Out for a while…’ ‘Klopp got it wrong’: Many angry Liverpool fans hit Twitter after Jota injury news

Paul Joyce has tweeted that Diogo Jota is out of the Fulham game on Sunday – thanks to an injury he picked up midweek in the meaningless Champions League game.

It was a fear we all had when Jurgen Klopp named a number of senior players in his side to face FC Midtjylland – and sadly – it’s come true.

We have to wait on the results of the scan – but our first impression – based on the tone of Joyce’s tweet – is that it’s not a minor.

Fans jumped on the tweet and condemned the boss for his decision, and in fairness, not many suggested Klopp did the right thing by playing many of his best players.

We think it’s a tricky one. If Klopp had played an entire U23 side, they would have got battered and many of them would have received a confidence knock it would be difficult to come back from. As manager, Klopp has a duty of care for those youngsters and wanted to give them a proper opportunity rather than simply serving them up as sacrificial lambs.

Still, an injury to Jota is a big deal. Let’s just hope he’s back sooner rather than later.

