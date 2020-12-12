Pep Lijnders hints Liverpool will have quiet transfer window

Pep Lijnders hinted in his Q&A with the club’s official website (via the Echo) that Liverpool are unlikely to buy their way out of the current injury crisis in the January transfer window.

The assistant manager emphasised the opportunities created for the Reds’ young starlets, by the injury-enforced absences, seeming to warn against anything that might disrupt our ‘collective’ spirit.

“I think the individual is very important, but I think what separates us from other teams and what I feel is really different is we have a strong culture and we have a clear identity of play and that even with losing individuals we stay focused on this collective idea,” Lijnders said. “Some devastating moments create life-changing moments for other players because we have so much faith in our young blood, in the players we brought up, our own players.”

The 37-year-old’s comments do reflect Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy, not to mention his tendency to avoid resorting to the transfer market during the season.

We at the EOTK agree that the recent adversity faced by the club has brought out the best in some of Liverpool’s up-and-coming stars, with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones, in particular, having excelled.

While we’re more than happy to see such promising talents blooded into the first-team, Liverpool’s defensive crisis arguably warrants reprieve in the form of a mid-season signing.

Given that the club still haven’t found a replacement for Dejan Lovren – not to mention the risk taken in relying on Joel Matip and Fabinho in the centre of defence – choosing to ignore the opportunity of the upcoming transfer window could prove disastrous.

That being said, Klopp will know more than anyone about what his players are capable of achieving – so if he thinks we’re good, then we’ll happily back the side.