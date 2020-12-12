Pep Lijnders on Anfield moment that still gives him ‘shivers’

Liverpool No.2 Pep Lijnders said that the moment when Liverpool went out for their warm-up in their 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield gave him “shivers”.

The assistant manager couldn’t believe how much they’d missed having the fans behind them at the stadium.

“Oh, when we came out for the warm-up… it creates shivers now. When you walk out and hear them clapping, all over [there were] big smiles, like ‘Wow, what’s this?’,” Lijnders told the club website in a Q&A. “It’s really a surprise. I was clapping and I stayed clapping for a long time to them, then they started singing ‘Champions’ and then I thought, ‘OK, that’s what we really missed’.”

2,000 supporters returned to the stands for the first time this season to see the Premier League winners in what was a thrilling victory for the Reds.

Given the reduced capacity admitted, you would have been forgiven for thinking that it would have been only a mildly raucous affair – it was anything but.

READ MORE: Liverpool are ‘anxious’ Jota’s injury could be serious

The Anfield faithful made themselves heard from the Kop End, serenading their champions with some classic tunes, ranging from Si Senor to Allez Allez Allez.

It’s hard to summarise the power of our stadium, but we reckon the Dutchman gave it a pretty brilliant go.

We can’t wait to see the fans back again at the ground for Tottenham next week.