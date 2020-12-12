(Photo) Stat graph puts Harvey Elliott in category of most creative youngsters on the planet

Harvey Elliott has been found, statistically, to be one of the most creative young footballers in the world, according to a graph shared on Reddit.

The graph in question details how many ‘smart passes’ and ‘key passes’ the analysed players are making on average, per 90 minutes, with the Liverpool loanee coming out rather well against his peers.

The winger particularly excels at delivering smart passes with regularity, outperforming the likes of highly-rated Dortmund starlet, Gio Reyna, with only three other youngsters providing a higher average of key passes.

It’s a remarkable finding from Italian company Wyscout, with the stats illustrating just how promising the 17-year-old’s recent performances for Blackburn have been.

We at the EOTK are delighted to see the Red embedding himself alongside the world’s most promising youth prospects.

Given how many had written off the Englishman before his loan move to the Championship, it’s even more satisfying to see Elliott proving his doubters wrong.

Though a lot can change in a player’s development over time, it’s still important that the winger is playing himself into that bracket of elite youngsters.

With a year in the Championship under his belt, the No.16 could well work his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans next term.

Take a look at the graph here: