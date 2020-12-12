Steve Nicol backs Liverpool to splash cash on Dayot Upamecano

Former Red, Steve Nicol, has encouraged his old club to make a move for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, according to ESPN (via the Echo).

The Bundesliga star has been heavily linked to Liverpool of late, with it having emerged that the Frenchman and fellow defensive partner Ibrahima Konate are being watched by the Reds.

“The important thing here I think is his (Upamecano) buy-out clause which I believe is around €50 million,” Nicol said. “I would suggest if I were Liverpool I would go and get him, I hope they do get him, I think the fact that he signed a new deal would suggest that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, but then again, maybe that lure of Liverpool could be the thing that changes his mind.”

“So, I hope it happens, I’m not sure it’s going to happen, but at €50 million, this would be a superb buy,” the Liverpool legend added.

With Liverpool set to be without their usual defensive duo in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the club is facing a long season with only midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho and any one of Joel Matip, Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips.

The partnership of Fabinho and Matip has, admittedly, been rather successful, but one must wonder as to whether Jurgen Klopp would be taking a massive risk in not diving into the January transfer window.

Given the Cameroonian’s history with injuries, not to mention the lack of experience available beyond the aforementioned pair, it would be somewhat unwise of the club not to consider bolstering their defensive options after Christmas.

If the Reds are keeping tabs on Upamecano and his fellow Frenchman, it would appear that Klopp and Michael Edwards are actively considering rectifying the matter.

We reckon it’s something that the club will have to do, in order to ensure we’re still fully competitive going into the second-half of the season.