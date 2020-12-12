(Video) Firmino pulls off bizarre training ground trick

LFCTV appear to have caught another moment of trickery from Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino, with the player swivelling round with two feet on the ball.

We’re used to the Brazilian’s brilliant flicks and tricks in live games, but this time Bobby pulled something rather different out of his locker.

We’re not quite sure about the kind of match-situation in which such a trick would be useful, or what to call it (the… Meerkat?), but we’re absolutely all for seeing it in action.

Perhaps the forward’s trialling it out for Fulham on Sunday?

You can watch the clip here, courtesy of LFCTV (via Reddit):

Sign up to LFCTVGO to watch the full training clip.