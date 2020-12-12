(Video) Harvey Elliott nets special solo goal, to make it three for the season

Harvey Elliott was in fine form for Blackburn, grabbing his third goal of the season to level the score against Norwich.

The Liverpool loanee took the ball on the right flank, skipping past opposition captain Grant Hanley before slotting underneath the raised arm of the Canaries’ goalkeeper to bring Rovers back into the game.

The 17-year-old’s latest effort takes him up to seven goal contributions in 13 games for the Championship side.

The Englishman has performed with a level of maturity in the second tier of English football that quite frankly belies his youth.

We’ve been treated already to some special moments from the winger – but this one probably takes the cake.

You can catch a clip of the goal below, courtesy of Sky Sports: