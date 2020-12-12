(Video) Henderson and Wijnaldum dispute over corner trick shot

Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were caught on camera having a little dispute over a corner shot.

After the England international had sunk a curling effort into the net from the corner flag, Gini was adamant that the Liverpool skipper had cheated a little by placing the ball too far out from the edge of the pitch.

The Dutchman called for a retake, with the boys arguing over the ball’s placement.

Hendo later obliged with a second go – this time, definitely on the line – whipping the ball inside the far post.

Maybe we’ll see the trick from the Liverpool captain in the Fulham game?

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Does it count, Reds? 🤔😅 Brand new episode of 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, now available ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2020

Sign up to LFCTVGO to watch the full training clip.