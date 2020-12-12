(Video) Hendo in stitches as Ox plays game in training in German

We love that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in contention and might be back in Sunday’s Match Day squad.

We’ve missed the midfielder, who was our fourth top-scorer last season – and think even when he’s not playing – he’s a terrific influence on the squad as a whole.

A clip from last night’s training has emerged which shows Ox back in hilarious form during a drill where players work in pairs and have to tell their partner how many touches they’re allowed to take before passing it back…

As he passes it to his partner Jordan Henderson, Ox says, ‘Eins!’ the German word for one – leaving Hendo unable to continue due to his laughter.

The watching Jurgen Klopp enjoyed it as well!

Watch the clip at 3:40 via Reddit, here.