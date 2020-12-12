(Video) Klopp kicks Oxlade-Chamberlain up the backside in cheeky training ground moment

A clip has surfaced on Twitter of Jurgen Klopp firing a light kick at his returned midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the silent video, you can see the pair sharing a few words, with the German nodding at what may have been cheeky joke at his expense, before sending the 27-year-old on his way with a right boot.

It’s a lovely moment shared between the two, and we’re particularly glad to see the Englishman back in training with his rather infectious smile.

We’ve missed you, Alex.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

