(Video) Liverpool players crack up as Koumetio does a bodycheck in a rondo

This clip from Inside Training, which you can see by signing up to LFCTVGO, really tickled us.

Around four minutes in, you can see the Liverpool players battling it out in their daily rondo session – but instead of looking for a pass or a clever trick – youngster Billy Koumetio tries to use his enormous frame to bodycheck the onrushing Jake Cain – which resulted in fits of laughter from the players and Pep Lijnders especially.

‘It’s a rondo!’ he shouted – reminding the young Frenchman of the purpose of the drill!

Koumetio got minutes in the Champions League midweek, and he’ll hope to continue working hard in training to get some more in January in the FA Cup.