Alisson and Oxlade-Chamberlain in squad for Fulham, Paul Gorst confirms

Both Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have made today’s matchday squad, according to Liverpool journalist, Paul Gorst.

The announcement follows the duo’s return to training last night in a big injury boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Both Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are in today's #LFC squad. Team news at half 3. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 13, 2020

It’s the news most of us would have been expecting to hear, but the addition of the goalkeeper and midfielder will be particularly timely given the recent injuries suffered by Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota.

We’re anticipating Caoimhin Kelleher to make way between the sticks for the Brazilian shotstopper, with the Ox having to settle for a spot on the bench.

With Liverpool having to rely once more on a makeshift defence, including a variation in the centre of any one of Fabinho, Joel Matip, Rhys Williams, or Nathaniel Phillips, the return of Alisson will offer a great deal of relief to the backline.

Great news for the Reds, and we’re excited to see news soon of the first XI that Klopp will favour for our away trip to Fulham.