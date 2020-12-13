Graeme Souness identifies Henderson’s one big weakness

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness wrote in The Times (via the Echo) that Henderson’s one main flaw is his lack of goals for the club.

The three-times European Cup-winner praised the midfielder’s ball-striking ability, raising the question as to why the Reds’ captain wasn’t contributing more from range.

“If I have one criticism of modern midfielders, it’s that they should score more,” Souness said. “The pitches now are perfect for striking the ball from 20-25 years. Kalvin Phillips of Leeds, who I like a lot, is a lovely striker of the ball, so are Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at Liverpool. They should be scoring more goals.”

As things stand, the England international is yet to open his scoring account this term, having registered only an assist thus far in the Premier League.

Though it may seem rather unfair to criticise a player who has been such an instrumental part of this fantastic Liverpool side, the former Red does have a point.

Since Hendo joined the club in 2011, he’s never managed to top the six league goals he amassed in the club’s 14/15 season.

However, grabbing long-range efforts for the club isn’t exactly the 30-year-old’s job – as welcome as it would be.

Where the Englishman excels is in being a leader, first-and-foremost, driving his fellow teammates forward in the game, which has been reflected within the midfielder’s passing statistics.

Though we’d love to see a Steven Gerrard-type player who can lead and grab the game by the scruff of the neck for the Reds, Henderson is an altogether different kind of footballer, and one we’re immeasurably grateful to have.