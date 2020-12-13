(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Alisson returns for the Reds

Liverpool have put out their official starting XI and bench tonight ahead of the club’s meeting with Fulham this afternoon, with Alisson starting between the sticks.

The recently returned Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes the bench for the Reds, after a long, injury-enforced absence.

Interestingly, Naby Keita hasn’t made the bench alongside his Liverpool teammate, with Jurgen Klopp giving spots to youngsters Nathaniel Phillips and Jake Cain.

It’s another start for Academy graduate Curtis Jones, with the 19-year-old joined by captain Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

Jota misses out with a knee injury, with Klopp opting for the usual front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

Have a look at the image below: