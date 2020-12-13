Keita and Tsimikas added to Liverpool’s burgeoning injury list, Pearce confirms

James Pearce has confirmed that both Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas will be joining Diogo Jota on the club’s injury list, the former due to a ‘fitness issue’.

The injury sustained by the Liverpool fullback appears to have come from the Midtjylland game played midweek, in which forward Jota also suffered a ‘knock’.

The latest update from The Athletic journalist means that Liverpool’s injury list has now actually grown, despite the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alisson Becker to the matchday squad.

We’re a bit gutted by the news, to say the least, with Keita’s turbulent Anfield career once again rocked by injury.

We’ll be keeping an eye out on any further updates for the Guinean, but his absence – alongside that of Tsimikas and Jota – will mean an increased amount of pressure on this already strained Liverpool squad.

Though Lijnders’ earlier comments suggest that the club will rely on the Academy for solutions, the recent spate of injuries may force Klopp to delve into the impending transfer window.

Fortunately, at the very least, it would appear that the injuries are not as severe as was initially feared.

