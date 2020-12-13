Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG… if his family backs departure

Rumoured Liverpool target, Kylian Mbappe, told Copa 90 (via the Echo) that he would only leave PSG if his family supported a move elsewhere.

The dynamic forward has been linked with a number of elite European sides, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the 21-year-old has said that his family’s opinion will matter greatly when making a decision about his future.

“We make every decision together, as a family. I think it’s the strongest possible thing,” Mbappe said. “Without them, I don’t think I would have everything I do at the moment. They show me the right way to be and I’m really lucky to have these parents.”

The World Cup-winner is enjoying a stellar season with the French champions, notching 10 league goals in nine appearances this term.

With the Frenchman having narrowly missed out on a Champions League trophy with PSG in the Summer, he may already be looking toward pastures new.

Indeed, Mbappe’s latest comments would suggest that some amount of thought has been put into the possibility of switching to another European side, with contract talks between club and player yet to amount to anything concrete.

We at EOTK would love to see the striker plying his trade in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, but it seems rather unlikely a move at this stage, unless Liverpool part ways with one of their current front three.

The PSG star would be a fine addition to the ranks, but we couldn’t bear to see any one of Mo Salah and co. depart.