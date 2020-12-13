Lampard ridicules Klopp’s title claim with post-match snipe

Frank Lampard has apparently referred back to Jurgen Klopp’s earlier claim this month that Chelsea are the favourites for the Premier League title, ridiculing his Liverpool counterpart’s words.

The Blues’ coach was making a late response to Klopp’s comments, after his side’s 1-0 loss to Everton yesterday.

“It’s a long season. If it makes some people who are talking about us winning the league, saying we’ve got the best squad in the league, it’s ridiculous stuff,” Lampard said, as reported by the Echo. “When you talk about the best squads you have to look at the teams who have won it in the last two or three years, their squads are full of strikers and wingers who scored 30 or 40 goals a season.”

Chelsea’s defeat at Goodison Park put an end to the club’s nine-game unbeaten run in the league, with Lampard’s men now two points adrift of the top spot, a game ahead of both Liverpool and Tottenham.

While we would agree that it would arguably be too soon for the London side to be serious contenders for the title, Klopp’s comments about the size of the squad available at Stamford Bridge are reasonable.

Having brought in the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, the 42-year-old can’t really complain about not having talented options available – admittedly, new signings can need time to bed into the Premier League.

Chelsea will still be something of a dark horse in this year’s title race – make no mistake – and it’ll be up to Liverpool to utilise the experience of its squad and keep putting points on the board, as we hope to retain our league crown.