Liverpool without Diogo Jota for six to eight weeks, Klopp confirms

Diogo Jota will face a lengthy period on the sidelines, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the severity of the forward’s knee injury, according to tweets from several journalists.

This follows news of the player’s ‘knock’ sustained midweek against Midtjylland, with the club then unsure about the exact nature of the injury suffered.

Confirmation from Jurgen Klopp that Diogo Jota is facing six to eight weeks out with the knee injury he suffered in midweek. Massive blow for #LFC. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 13, 2020

Klopp has confirmed that Jota is out for 6 to 8 weeks. Worse than first thought but better than had then feared. Doesn’t need surgery. — Patrick Davison (@skysports_PatD) December 13, 2020

This reflects reports from Portugal, which had initially suggested that the former Wolves man would be sidelined for two months.

Klopp will rue this latest setback, particularly considering that the club appeared to have turned a corner with the recent return of Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – both of whom are in the squad today.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that the injury was not deemed serious enough as to warrant surgery, which suggests that the Portuguese could make a quicker recovery than expected.

On the flip side of the coin, it does mean that the Reds will face a number of important games without their second-highest top scorer, putting greater pressure on the usual front three.

It’s not great news for the club, but, importantly, it could have been so much worse.

We wish Diogo a speedy recovery – hopefully we’ll catch him back soon.