Matip replaced at the break after suffering back injury

Joel Matip was replaced at half-time, with James Pearce reporting that the defender had some trouble with back pain.

The injury, if serious, would mean that Cameroonian would join fellow centre-backs, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, on the sidelines.

Liverpool have had an absolutely torrid time with injuries of late, with Naby Keita also found to be suffering from a ‘fitness issue’, which took him out of contention for the Fulham fixture.

Jurgen Klopp will understandably be concerned by the mounting injury list, and, with January approaching, will certainly be more than tempted to act upon any interest in the club’s alleged targets.

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, of RB Leipzig, have been rumoured (among several others).

If Klopp is faced with pairing the club’s only senior (makeshift) centre-half in Fabinho with either Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips, the German may have to put aside his reluctance in delving into the transfer market mid-season.

As highly impressed with the Liverpool youngsters as we’ve been, we’d be running a massive risk with our domestic and European campaigns, with the limited options available in defence.

We’ll be keeping our hopes up for Matip, whose injury may not be as serious as feared.