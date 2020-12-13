‘Sheffield United fans must be fuming’: Fans react to Brewster’s baffling treatment at Sheffield United

Football fans have tweeted their confusion at Chris Wilder’s decision not to start Rhian Brewster in Sheffield United’s tie with Southampton.

The bottom-placed Premier League side have amassed only one point all season, with the former Liverpool youngster yet to start another game since their 4-1 drubbing at Chelsea’s hands early in November.

The 20-year-old left the Reds in October in a £23.5m deal, which includes a buy-back clause.

It’s fair to say that the Blades boss’ latest decision has invited questions around Brewster’s future in South Yorkshire, with the forward having only made three starts in seven appearances.

Given that this was supposed to be Wilder’s marquee signing – not to mention the club’s ongoing struggles this term – we have to wonder what it is exactly that the ex-Liverpool starlet is doing (or not doing) to keep him out of the first XI.

With Billy Sharp favoured over the youngster, despite having only registered a single goal all season (one less than current top-scorer Oli McBurnie), surely it couldn’t hurt to give the ex-Red a chance?

We hope it’s just a bedding-in period for Brewster, and that he’ll get more chances as the club’s league campaign goes on – we’d love to see him develop into the kind of forward we’d all hoped he’d become.

