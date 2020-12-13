(Video) Alisson palms away early effort after Cavaleiro’s pace rips LFC’s defence apart

Alisson Becker was forced into action early in Liverpool’s encounter with Fulham, the Brazilian palming away a shot from Ivan Cavaleiro.

Scott Parker’s side started the game with a fierce intensity, drawing first blood after De Cordova-Reid fired the London side ahead in the 24th minute.

It was an extremely poor start from Jurgen Klopp’s men, who did not look themselves for much of the first 45 minutes.

The Liverpool defence was plagued by the runs of Cavaleiro, whose sheer pace looked to cause the make-shift backline a number of problems.

