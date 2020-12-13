(Video) Alisson practicing claiming corners in Fulham warmup

Alisson Becker is officially starting in goal for Liverpool this afternoon at Craven Cottage, with a club clip catching him practicing coming out for corners during the warmup.

The 28-year-old is joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has taken a spot on the bench today, after a recent return to training.

While we’ve been incredibly lucky to have benefitted from Caoimhin Kelleher’s goalkeeping during the Brazilian’s absence, it’s an absolute delight to have Alisson back.

We can use every bit of extra confidence at the back, as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain sidelined with injury.

