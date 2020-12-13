(Video) Klopp with hilarious pre-match moment as he compliments Scott Parker’s looks

Jurgen Klopp took a moment to compliment Scott Parker’s Fulham side, which he said was as ‘good looking’ as the London club’s manager.

Liverpool face Fulham this afternoon, as the Reds look to take advantage of Tottenham’s earlier draw with Crystal Palace to cement themselves at the top of the Premier League.

It was a wonderfully frank moment from Klopp – something we’re rather used to as Liverpool fans.

We’ll have to be careful against Parker’s men, with Fulham having recently grabbed a surprise win away to Leicester – showcasing their apparent threat, despite the club’s low placement in the league table.

