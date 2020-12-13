(Video) Lookman escapes red after horrific studs-up challenge on Neco Williams

Andre Marriner awarded a yellow card to Ademola Lookman, after the forward’s horrific challenge on Neco Williams, with the Englishman fortunate to avoid a dismissal.

The RB Leipzig loanee’s rather dodgy challenge had left the Welshman rolling around the turf in pain in the 74th minute of the game.

Lookman had been chasing the ball after a heavy touch, which took him into the path of the Liverpool fullback, with an early contested challenge finding the youngster’s ankle.

In the Fulham man’s defence, it didn’t look intentional, but the attempted tackle really should have earned something harsher after studs came into the equation.

