(Video) Salah equalises for Liverpool from the penalty spot with poorly-taken effort

Mo Salah levelled the score for Liverpool in the second-half, after Gini Wijnaldum’s free-kick struck a hand in the Fulham wall.

The penalty was actually quite poorly taken by the Egyptian, with opposition goalkeeper Alphonse Areola fumbling to reach the shot struck to his near right.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finished the first-half as the lesser side, though slowly grew into the game after the break.

We were fortunate that Areola didn’t save Salah’s effort from the spot – though, it was a more than welcome reprieve in what was a more difficult affair than the Reds had likely anticipated.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: