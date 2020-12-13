(Video) VAR call goes in LFC’s favour, following Fabinho penalty-box tackle

An early VAR call in the first-half has benefitted Liverpool, after a tackle inside the 18-yard box from Fabinho was called into question.

The penalty call had to go VAR, with Andre Marriner deciding there was nothing in it, and consequently awarding a corner to Fulham.

It was another long wait for a decision, but fortunately it appeared that Marriner was of the impression that the Brazilian makeshift-defender had touched the ball before upending Ivan Cavaleiro.

Sadly, Fulham went on to take the lead in the first half, with the Reds overwhelmed by Scott Parker’s side’s early intensity.

