(Video) VAR ignores shove on Salah in build-up to Fulham goal

A shove on Mo Salah, just prior to De Cordova-Reid’s brilliant opener, was overlooked by VAR, with the technology not finding any offence worth investigating.

VAR had previously backed the Reds when Fabinho upended Ivan Cavaleiro in Liverpool’s box – but after consulting the screen, referee Andre Marriner determined that the No.3 had touched the ball, giving away a corner.

It’s yet another remarkable demonstration of the technology’s sheer inconsistency, with VAR somehow missing the very definition of a ‘clear and obvious’ error on Fulham’s part, as Salah was pushed in the back whilst tracking the flight of the ball.

Some will undoubtedly excuse this challenge as just a symptom of football’s status as a ‘contact’ sport – however, we fail to see how the challenge was above board, with two hands placed on the forward’s back to move him out of position.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of beIN SPORTS: