‘Dead on arrival’: Fans react to RB Leipzig UCL last 16 draw

Liverpool are set to play RB Leipzig in the Round of 16, following the Champions League draw this morning.

The Reds avoided a number of challenging sides, with Atletico Madrid – who knocked the club out at the same stage last term – being handed a tie with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

They (Leipzig) are dead on Arrival 🤣🤣🤣 #YNWA — Osato (@jacityDomain) December 14, 2020

Difficult opponent, but LFC will drag it through depending on players availability from injury and January Signings — Ramsey (@MioLa009) December 14, 2020

The announcement was met with good cheer, for the most part, from the Reds’ fanbase, though some took to Twitter to note their concerns over the mounting injury crisis.

It’s a thrilling set of fixtures for Jurgen Klopp, who will enjoy a return to his native Germany, as we face Julian Nagelsmann’s Bundesliga contenders.

While we would have welcomed the opportunity to face any of the sides available, it has to be said that the draw is one that has inspired some degree of joy, not least of all due to Leipzig’s forward-thinking style of football.

Though it’s one the players will undoubtedly be up for, the fans are right to point out Liverpool’s burgeoning injury list, with defender Joel Matip’s back issues meaning that Fabinho is the club’s only remaining senior centre-half.

Even should the injury to the Cameroonian be potentially manageable, as Klopp has suggested, the club could really do with a foray into the transfer market to keep competitive going into 2021.