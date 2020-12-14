(Image) Carragher’s x-rated reply to Lord Sugar’s disgraceful Gerard Houllier tweet

Lord Sugar has one again courted controversy with an insensitive, point-scoring tweet at the expense of Gerard Houllier, with Jamie Carragher among the many who have rebuked the ‘The Apprentice’ star.

A number of well-known names have chipped in with their two cents here, with Dan Walker ‘humbly’ advising Sugar to take down the tweet, following the ex-Liverpool manager’s death this morning.

Jamie Carragher, however, spoke for all Liverpool fans when he thumbed down his five-word tweet.

It’s massively disrespectful from Lord Sugar, who used the treble-winner’s death as an opportunity to take fresh aim at Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

Take down the tweet, Lord Sugar – you should know better.

