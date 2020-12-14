Liverpool-linked Dayot Upamecano likely to favour move to Reds’ UCL rivals

Liverpool could lose out on rumoured target, Dayot Upamecano, with the Frenchman reportedly more likely to sign for Bayern Munich, as The Athletic reports.

The Champions League holders were initially thought to be put off by RB Leipzig’s asking price for the centre-half, but the potential exits of star defenders, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, could push the Bundesliga side into making an offer.

“Given the level of admiration for Upamecano he will have more suitors and the outlook can change, but currently he is thought to be leaning towards joining the European champions,” David Ornstein wrote.

It’s foreboding news for Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards, who may have hoped to secure the 22-year-old’s services in January, to bolster the severely depleted defence.

While we understand that a move to the current European champions would be more than tempting for the centre-back, if Liverpool were to officially register their interest, it could throw a spanner in the works.

The Reds have been said to be monitoring the Frenchman and his compatriot, Ibrahima Konate, perhaps initially with a view to signing either defender in the Summer as a late replacement for Dejan Lovren.

With Boateng’s and Alaba’s contracts expiring next year, it’s highly possible that Bayern would seek out a replacement as early as January.

Given Liverpool’s current injury crisis, we could do with following suit.