Rumoured Liverpool defensive target coy on transfer link

Ruben Semedo has responded to speculation linking him to Liverpool, admitting that it’s “always good” to be a target for big clubs, according to O Jogo (via the Echo).

The Olympiakos defender only made the switch to Greece last year, and gave no indication as to whether he’d be prepared to make another move so soon after his arrival.

“Oh, only difficult questions,” Semedo said. “I heard that and it’s always good to see my name linked to big clubs. Let’s see what happens in the future.”

With the 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last night having left Jurgen Klopp with a selection problem – Matip’s game ending at the break due to a back spasm – the German could well be inclined to take a closer look at Semedo in January.

Liverpool have also been rumoured to be interested in RB Leipzig pair Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, and with the mid-season transfer window steadily approaching, the club may have little choice but to act on such interest.

If Upamecano’s rumoured £50m buy-out clause seems too steep however, the less expensive option of Semedo would become more attractive.

While the Portuguese doesn’t seem like the kind of player the Reds would be interested in, the rumoured fee of £18m, according to HITC, could tempt Klopp and Michael Edwards into pursuing the 26-year-old as a stop-gap solution.