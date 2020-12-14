The ‘creative spark’ Jurgen Klopp desperately missed at Fulham

James Pearce noted in an article for The Athletic, that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are struggling without the influence of £20m man, Thiago Alcantara.

The former Bayern Munich star, who signed for the Reds in the Summer, has been out of action since the Merseyside derby, following an unnecessarily brutal challenge by Everton’s Richarlison.

“The classy Spain international was supposed to give Liverpool the kind of creative spark from central areas that they had previously lacked,” Pearce wrote. “With his range of passing, he would pick holes in even the most stubborn and well-drilled of defensive units. As a result, Liverpool wouldn’t be so reliant on full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson providing the ammunition for the front three.”

Bringing the Spaniard over to Anfield is a move that made – and still does – a great deal of sense, as part of Klopp’s efforts to constantly evolve Liverpool’s threat.

The injuries suffered mid-October, however, forced the German to revaluate his plans, with ex-Wolves star, Diogo Jota, providing much-welcomed relief up until his knee injury sustained last week.

We’ve had to endure an absolutely horrific run of luck with injuries, even by the standards of this season, played amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

With Liverpool looking increasingly strained as we head into the New Year, the coaching staff’s answer to the injury crisis (the Academy) is no longer looking like a viable solution.

It’s by no means a desperate situation, at least as far as the club’s league position goes, but at this stage it would arguably be somewhat negligent to have a quiet January transfer window.