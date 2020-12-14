(Video) Curtis Jones’ unbelievable solo run v Fulham nearly ends in glory

A clip has surfaced of Curtis Jones’ remarkable run late in the second-half of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

The midfielder picks up the ball deep in the Reds’ half, before going on a galivanting run toward the Fulham box, outstripping Andre Zambo Anguissa for pace, but sadly finishing with a tame effort to keeper Alphonse Areola’s near right.

It was, dare we say it, an almost Gerrard-esque show of sheer cold-blooded determination to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

The No.17’s effort on goal was rather disappointing after such a fantastic cross-field run, but we have to say that the Academy graduate really impressed us with the attempt nonetheless.

His end-product will have to be worked on, of course, but there was a lot in that second-half to admire from the 19-year-old.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Curtis Jones is really bursting our guts. I'm rooting for him to have a cemented place in our team. Scary potential at just 19 pic.twitter.com/WltOVVfECB — AnfieldFaisal (@that_Faisalboy) December 14, 2020

