(Video) ‘He was football’ – Danny Murphy’s touching tribute to Gerard Houllier

Danny Murphy has paid tribute to his former manager, Gerard Houllier, on talkSPORT, following news of the Frenchman’s death this morning.

The ex-Red spoke passionately about the treble-winning Liverpool coach, saying that he’d “changed my career”.

The charismatic manager inspired Liverpool’s rebuild from the late 90s onwards, which culminated in the remarkable 2000/01 treble of the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

It’s a more than difficult loss to take – not just simply because of what Houllier did for the club, in revamping it from top to bottom, but also because of the nature of the man in question.

You were beloved by all who met you, Gerard – You’ll Never Walk Alone.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT: