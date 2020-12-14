(Video) ‘It’s a clear foul’ – Klopp adamant on Salah shove that VAR ignored

Jurgen Klopp told reporters at the post-Fulham press conference that he felt the push on Mo Salah, in the lead-up to Fulham’s opener, was a “clear foul”.

Antonee Robinson had planted both hands on the Egyptian’s back, to shove him away from underneath the flight of the ball.

VAR’s Lee Mason had not saw anything worth looking at from the challenge, and so the incident passed by unpunished.

It’s a moment that has inspired a great deal of debate among Liverpool fans, as well as neutrals, with some claiming that the Fulham fullback had exercised an acceptable level of contact to make the challenge.

We, however, are of the camp that believe the incident did warrant a stop in play, given that Salah had been tracking the ball in flight, and that two hands were required to displace him.

Robinson’s efforts may not have brought the forward to the ground, but it was hardly a fair, nor a legal, contest for possession.

We’re only too fortunate that Liverpool’s second-half efforts were rewarded with a rather soft penalty, after Gini Wijnaldum’s free-kick hit a Fulham player’s hand in the wall.

You can catch the clip below: